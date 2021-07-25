Gwalior: Selling Dawa and Daaru from one place lands man into police custody

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Selling ‘Dawa’ (medicine) and ‘Daru’ (liquor) from one place has landed a man into police custody.

That too he did near a girls’ college under Murar police station of Gwalior town. The man identified as Praveen Tiwari and resident of Vijaya Nagar was selling liquors at cheaper rates.

Town inspector Shailendra Bhargva said he had a tip-off about illegal liquor selling at Surya Medical Shop below S N hospital.

When Bhargva reached there with his team the person tried to escape, but the police caught him and searched his shop.

The police dug out 10 bottles of liquor from the store of the medical shop.

The police also seized the car of Tiwari and registered a case against him.