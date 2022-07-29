Gwalior: Rs 1.5 lakh fraud; one plot sold thrice

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A fraudster sold the same plot to three people in Gwalior district. According to the police, a complaint has been filed, and the fraud was discovered when the third person to whom he sold the entire farm broke the boundary that had been built by the first.

According to reports, there is an agriculture field at Dang Guthina of Vimal Chandra Jain. The complainant had bought a plot in that field. After the deal was done, he got the boundary done on that plot. It's been six years since the boundary was made.

At first the field was sold by the field owner to a Nayak then he sold the entire field to a Gujjar who broke that boundary. The complainant filed a police report when he came to know about the forgery.

Maharajpura police after the investigation has registered a FIR under 420 against farm owners Vimal Jain, Kamal Shankar Sharma, Mukesh Sharma and Puran Prajapati.