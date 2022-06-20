Gwalior: Retired army man booked for inciting youth over Agniveer scheme

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A retired army man booked for inciting youth over Agniveer scheme in Gwalior, an official said, adding that the district administration also announced a reward of Rs 5000 on his head.

The action was taken after the following video of the army man which went viral on social media.

The army man, Manoj Parmar, was spotted inciting the youths who were protesting at Gola Ka Mandir crossing on June 16. The protester vandalised Birla Nagar railway station and caused an arson incident.

Gwalior district collector, Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said that physical training institutes had to take permission from the SDM to conduct their coaching classes. These coaching operators would have to keep the details of all the students taking training at their institutes and provide them to the district administration.