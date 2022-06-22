Gwalior: Rebellion in Congress before civic elections, District President and dozen workers threaten to resign

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Rebellion has started to roar in Congress after Kamal Nath releases a list of the candidates with tickets for civic elections in the Gwalior Chambal Zone.

Amid all the controversies, Gwalior District President Devendra Sharma has offered to resign from the party high command due to displeasure in the party.

It is being said that Devendra is angry with Satish Sikarwar's interference in the tickets of councilors.

Devendra Sharma says that the entire party is working hard after the declaration of the Mayor ticket of Shobha Sikarwar, wife of Congress MLA Satish Sikarwar. "But the pressure is being exerted by Satish himself to change the councilor's ticket in some wards. Due to this, the grassroots workers of the party are very angry as I have dedicated my whole life to the party," said Devendra.

"I have yet not resigned but my resignation is under consideration. If there is similar misbehavior in the party, I and some party workers will definitely resign. There are a dozen such workers with me, who are expected in this civic election, they are also ready to resign," adds Devendra.

Though, as sources claim, Devendra Sharma as well as many senior Congress leaders have already mailed their resignation to PCC Chief Kamal Nath.

Earlier in Morena, Congress MLA Rakesh Mawai had resigned from the post of district president and accused the party members of ignorance.

"There are many senior leaders of the party who sit among themselves and decide everything. In Morena, the party did not give a single ticket to Gurjar Samaj in the civic polls. While the ticket of the worker of Gurjar Samaj from Ward No. 21 was final, that too has been cut. I am from Gurjar Samaj and am the only MLA in Gwalior Chambal Zone," said Rakesh Mawai.