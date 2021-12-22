Gwalior: Professor held for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a professor for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a student in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The accused professor had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the student for approving his PhD thesis.

EOW Inspector Yashwant Goyal said that the student, Avanish Kumar, a resident of Delhi lodged a complaint in this regard. He said that he was pursuing a PhD in dance from Jiwaji Vishwavidyalaya, Gwalior. His mentor professor Dr Bhagwan Das Manik demanded a bribe to approve his thesis.

Acting on the complaint, the EOW formed a trap and instructed the student to act accordingly. Avanish reached the professor’s house situated at city center in the city and offered him the first installment of Rs 10,000.

As soon as the professor accepted the amount, the EOW team rushed to the spot and caught the professor red handed. The EOW took him into the custody and registered a case against him under the Corruption Act.

Dr Bhagwan Das Manik is a professor at Vijayraje Scindia College and HOD of the dance department. The professor has received various awards in several local and regional programs for dance and tabla.

