Gwalior: Municipal corporation to reward Rs 51 for sending photos, videos of Garbage throwers

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Corporation of Gwalior city has been distributing a reward of Rs 51 to those who send photos, videos of garbage and garbage spreaders.

The municipal corporation has also issued a whatsapp number (9406915779) for receiving the photos and the videos. The residents have to send the photos of the waste along with the photo of the garbage thrower.

The corporation will send the reward amount through online transactions. The municipal corporation has led this initiative to make the city clean as it is continuously lagging behind in cleanliness.

Around 400 photos and videos were sent on the issued whatsapp number on the first day. But the residents have sent the videos and the photos of the waste materials dumps in the streets, locality and market areas. None of anyone has shared the picture of the waste throwers. Because of which none of any person were able to win the reward money.

Municipal Commissioner Kishore Kanyal says that it is an effort to stop those people who are still throwing garbage in the open space and making the city dirty. This initiative will provide them information and they will be able to stop such persons. People will get encouraged by the reward and they will share correct and authentic information, Kishore added.

ALSO READ Gwalior: Junior doctor association goes on indefinite strike

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:41 AM IST