Gwalior: Junior doctor association goes on indefinite strike

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Junior doctor association of Gajara Raja Medical College has gone on indefinite strike in Gwalior from Monday. They have led this initiative regarding their demand to complete the admission process of the new batches of Post Graduation courses as soon as possible.

President of Junior Doctor Association, Shrikant Sharma said that the new batches in PG courses used to arrive from May 1st but this year new batches were yet to arrive. Because of the corona pandemic PG neet examination result was declared in October this year. The counseling process failed to begin as the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

The next hearing in this matter has been scheduled on January 4.

Junior Doctor Humanshu Gaur said that the association staged strike on the call of Federation of Resident Doctors Association Delhi. He said, “Our demand is that the government should make temporary appointments of non-academic junior residents until the new batch arrives.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 04:02 PM IST