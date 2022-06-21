e-Paper Get App

Gwalior: Pro Panja League Team visit LNIPE College ahead of armresting tournament

LNIPE Vice Chancellor Vivek Pandey said that about 650 players will participate in the tournament. 6 teams of winning players will be formed and will be part of the league.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 09:32 AM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood fame Preeti Jhangiani and her husband Praveen Dabas, the owner of Pro Panja League, and their five-member team visited the LNIPE college and took stocks of the condition of the college for Asia's biggest armresting tournament on 22-24 July.

LNIPE Vice Chancellor Vivek Pandey said that about 650 players will participate in the tournament. 6 teams of winning players will be formed and will be part of the league.

President of Gwalior Armresting Dr Keshav Pandey and Vice President Sanjeev Sharma said that the finale of the competition will be held at Gwalior Fort.

Read Also
Bhopal: Class 9 student watches magic show with family, hangs self after returning home
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalGwalior: Pro Panja League Team visit LNIPE College ahead of armresting tournament

RECENT STORIES

Operation lotus: Eknath Shinde wants to be deputy CM, claims Congress leader

Operation lotus: Eknath Shinde wants to be deputy CM, claims Congress leader

Yashwant Sinha quits TMC amid President polls buzz

Yashwant Sinha quits TMC amid President polls buzz

Agnipath scheme: Centre says Supreme Court 'must hear us before any decision'

Agnipath scheme: Centre says Supreme Court 'must hear us before any decision'

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi called by ED again today after being questioned for 4 days

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi called by ED again today after being questioned for 4 days

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Eknath Shinde will address press at 12 pm from Surat

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Eknath Shinde will address press at 12 pm from Surat