Gwalior: Pro Panja League Team visit LNIPE College ahead of armresting tournament

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood fame Preeti Jhangiani and her husband Praveen Dabas, the owner of Pro Panja League, and their five-member team visited the LNIPE college and took stocks of the condition of the college for Asia's biggest armresting tournament on 22-24 July.

LNIPE Vice Chancellor Vivek Pandey said that about 650 players will participate in the tournament. 6 teams of winning players will be formed and will be part of the league.

President of Gwalior Armresting Dr Keshav Pandey and Vice President Sanjeev Sharma said that the finale of the competition will be held at Gwalior Fort.