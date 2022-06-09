Gwalior police cracks robbery case; five held, five give the slip

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have unearthed a robbery case that took place at a professor’s residence on Tuesday. The mastermind of the case is the family driver, police said on Wednesday. They have arrested five accused in the case.

In a daylight robbery, six masked men held a MITS professor’s family hostage and made away with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees at gunpoint. The incident occurred at Panchsheel Nagar under Gola Ka Mandir police station on Tuesday afternoon. The professor was not at home when the incident took place.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gwalior, Amit Sanghi told Free Press that after the incident, panic gripped the area. The primary objective of the police was to ensure the family’s security and also to restore confidence city residents.

“11 teams were formed and more than 532 CCTV footages were checked. All the help of the family where questioned and whoever comes to meet the family were also questioned”, he added.

Police also came to know that more than 10 people are involved in the crime, as in the CCTV footage an auto rickshaw went after the bikers post incident.

He said, “Breakthrough was achieved when police came to know that one of the drivers of the family have a criminal background and he used to meet them. When police questioned him, he narrated the names of partners in crime”.

The main accused contacted his friends in Gwalior, but they fear that they may be caught. They contacted their ‘friends’ in Karera and Jhansi and called them to execute the crime.

Police have registered a case under section 395 of the IPC and 11/13 of MPDPK (MP Dakaiti Prabhavit Kshetra) Act and have started the investigation.

Police have also seized 137 gm of gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 6.90 lakh and one country-made katta from them.

