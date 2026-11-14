Gwalior Oxygen Tanker Explosion: Truck Blown To Pieces, Residents Flee Homes In Panic |

Gwalior Blast News: A massive oxygen tanker explosion triggered panic in Gwalior on Friday. The explosion was so intense that the tanker and a truck parked nearby were blown to pieces. The loud sound of the blast was heard several kilometres away. Terrified residents rushed out of their homes and moved to safer locations, fearing another explosion.

The blast occurred inside the premises of Shiva Compressed Air Products, an oxygen plant located in Pintu Park Industrial Area on Friday.

Loud Blast Triggers Panic Among Residents

According to eyewitnesses, a sudden and powerful explosion rocked the factory premises on Friday. The deafening sound left people in nearby residential areas shocked and frightened.

Many families immediately left their homes due to fears of another blast. Residents moved away from the factory to avoid any possible danger. The incident created panic across the locality.

Debris and broken vehicle parts were scattered across the factory premises following the explosion. The incident has raised concerns about industrial safety in Gwalior, especially in factories located close to residential areas.

Factory's Location Raises Safety Concerns

The oxygen plant is situated near a residential neighbourhood. The explosion has raised questions about the safety arrangements at industrial units operating close to homes.

Residents are concerned about the possible consequences of such incidents. Had the blast affected nearby houses, it could have caused a major tragedy. The incident has also raised questions about the administration's monitoring of industrial units and their safety standards.

Cause Of Oxygen Tanker Blast Yet To Be Established

There is no official confirmation of any injuries or casualties so far.

The exact cause of the blast and the extent of the damage can only be determined after an investigation by the relevant authorities and the administration. The Gwalior oxygen plant explosion has also renewed concerns over fire and explosion safety measures at industrial facilities.