Gwalior: ‘Mysterious’ aircraft drops bombs in forest, triggers panic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped devotees at Ratangarh temple and people living in nearby villages in Datia district on Sunday after a mysterious aircraft dropped 3-4 bombs in the forest of Gijora.

Videos of bombing have gone viral on social media.

The eyewitnesses told media that they spotted two to three aircrafts flying and later one of them dropped bombs. They said that they saw bombing first time in the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“It is scary. I saw the aircraft dropping bombs. It must have harmed people or animals in the area,” Bharat Singh Kushwah, a devotee, said.

The police, however, are still groping in the dark, it is believed that bombs have been dropped by Air Force’s aircraft as a part of practice.

The Gijora forest, which is a few kilometres away from Ratangarh temple, comes under Gwalior Airbase of Indian Air Force.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Datia, Aman Rathore said that bombs were dropped in the forest of Gwalior district, thought they were seen from Ratangarh temple. “We are collecting information about the incident,” he added.

When contacted, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Gwalior Rural Jayraj Kuber said that he was not aware about any such incident.

The Gwalior Airbase could not be contacted for comments.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 03:50 PM IST