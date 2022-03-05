Gwalior: Man names his son ‘Kranti’ after he born in Sampark Kranti Express

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man named his son ‘Kranti’ after he was born in UP Sampark Kranti Express train on Saturday.

Passenger Jyoti, a resident of Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, had given birth to the child. Jyoti was travelling to her home town along with her husband, Akash and sister-in-law, Mamta.

She boarded from Delhi in the sleeper coach S4 of the train. When the train crossed the Rajasthan border and entered Madhya Pradesh, Jyoti suffered labor pains.

Akash immediately informed the TT about the matter but because of unbearable pain, Mamta along with other women present in the train led the delivery of the baby.

After that the control informed the GRP officials about the incident. Acting on the information, the RPF female officer reached Gwalior railway station and took out Jyoti and his son. They were admitted to Murar district hospital in the city.

According to the doctors, the mother and the child were completely fit and fine.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 08:03 PM IST