Gwalior-Mumbai IndiGo Flight Likely To Operate Daily From October 27, Boosting Connectivity |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Air connectivity between Gwalior and Mumbai is set to improve as IndiGo is likely to start daily flight operations on the Gwalior-Mumbai route from October 27. The move comes amid rising passenger demand for the Mumbai flight from Gwalior, with travellers expected to benefit from increased frequency during the festive season and winter holidays under the new winter schedule.

Gwalior-Mumbai Flight Frequency To Increase

The IndiGo Gwalior-Mumbai flight currently operates four days a week. With the proposed increase, the flight service between Gwalior and Mumbai will operate seven days a week, offering passengers more travel options.

The increase in frequency comes after a steady rise in demand for air travel on the Gwalior-Mumbai route. Airport officials said the daily flight service is expected to help passengers travelling for business, tourism and personal purposes.

Passenger Numbers On Gwalior-Mumbai Route Rise

The number of passengers travelling on the Mumbai-Gwalior-Mumbai route has been increasing steadily. In August, a total of 5,775 passengers travelled on the route, including 2,964 passengers who flew from Mumbai to Gwalior.

Airport officials expect that once the IndiGo daily flight from Gwalior to Mumbai begins, monthly passenger numbers on the route could cross 9,000 to 10,000.

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Gwalior Airport Currently Has Direct Flights To Three Cities

Earlier, Gwalior airport had direct flights to several cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jammu, Kolkata and Jaipur, along with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. However, flights to many destinations were discontinued due to various reasons.

At present, Gwalior airport has direct flights only to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The increase in the Gwalior-Mumbai flight frequency is expected to provide better connectivity for business travellers and tourists.

IndiGo Shows Interest In Daily Mumbai Flight From Gwalior

Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Terminal Airport Director Lokesh Kumar Yadav said passengers had been continuously demanding an increase in the Mumbai flight frequency.

He said IndiGo had shown interest in starting daily operations on the Gwalior-Mumbai route. The IndiGo daily flight service from Gwalior to Mumbai is likely to begin from October 27 with the implementation of the winter schedule.