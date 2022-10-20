Gwalior: Missing farmer found dead, kin allege murder

Representative image |

Gwalior(Madhya Pradesh): The Antari police have recovered the body of a man who underwent nine months of imprisonment and was recently released from the jail.

The police said that the man might have consumed poison while his relatives claimed that he had been murdered.

As per the statements of SHO of Antari police station Ramakant Upadhyay, the deceased has been identified as Purushottam Jatav (36), native of Antri village, who was a farmer. SHO Upadhyay added that Jatav’s corpse was found lying near Makoda trijunction in the city on Tuesday evening.

Jatav’s kin were informed of the same. However, Jatav’s brother, Bheem Singh has alleged that Jatav has been murdered. He said several people had falsely implicated him in a criminal case following which he had been jailed for nine months.

Singh further said that when Jatav was released from jail, he received threats from due to which he did not want to stay in the village. He had met Jatav on Monday and had given money to stay in Dabra after which he went missing.

“The police are probing the matter and the cause behind the death will be ascertained after post-mortem report,” said SHO Upadhyay.