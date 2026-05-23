Gwalior Man Hangs Self Two Days After Newly Married Wife Ends Life

2 Days After Wife's Death, Husband Found Hanging At Residence In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man was found hanging at his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday, merely 48 hours days after his wife allegedly died by suicide.

It was reported that the wife killed herself just 25 days after the marriage.

At present, police are investigating both deaths and examining digital evidence.

The deceased has been identified as Siddharth Kandil.

According to Murar police, he got married to 23-year-old Megha alias Jyoti, a resident near Geru Wale Bangle on Hurawali Link Road, on April 25, 2026.

The marriage was arranged by their families. Family members said Megha appeared happy after the wedding. She went to her in-laws’ house on April 26 but returned to her parental home on May 1.

In the 25 days after their marriage, the couple reportedly stayed together for only 5 days.

On May 20, between 10:30 am and 11 am, Megha’s father had gone out to attend a relative’s funeral.

Megha and her mother Geeta were at home. When her mother went upstairs, she found Megha hanging from a dupatta tied to the ceiling.

Murar police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem the same day.

Two days later, on the morning of May 22, Siddharth Kandil was also found dead at his house.

Siddharth, who worked as a contractor, was reportedly under mental stress after his wife’s death.

According to police, Siddharth’s father, Parmal Singh, could not find him in his room and began searching for him.

The bathroom door was locked from inside. After the door was broken open, Siddharth was found hanging from a grill using a cloth.

No suicide note was found

Madhya Pradesh Police officials from Gola Ka Mandir police station reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Police said no suicide note was found at either location.

Forensic teams inspected both houses on May 22, and both scenes have been sealed for investigation.

Police will question family members from both sides and seize the couple’s mobile phones.

Investigators are examining call records, WhatsApp chats, and other digital evidence with the help of the cyber cell to determine whom the couple last contacted before their deaths.

Gola Ka Mandir police station in-charge Dharmendra Singh Yadav said initial information suggests there may have been disputes between the couple.

Police are also checking whether any video, audio recording, or digital suicide note exists on their phones. The investigation is ongoing.