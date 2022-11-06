Gwalior: Man consumes mosquito repellant, relatives allege wife, in-laws harass him

Representational Picture |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Karan Manjhi, a resident of Murar, tried to kill himself by drinking mosquito repellant on Saturday. He was admitted to hospital in a serious condition. Police is currently investigating the case, said police officials.

According to police, the hospital informed Murar police station about the case. After some time, the police reached the spot. At present, the condition of the youth is said to be out of danger.

Relatives have alleged that his wife and in-laws often harassed him. They said that they used to fight every day over some or the other issue. They added, "His wife's family members also threatened him. That's why, he took this step."

Murar police station TI Shailendra Bhargava said, "The young man was drunk. He has been admitted to the hospital and the case is under investigation."