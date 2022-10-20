Gwalior: Man booked for raping, blackmailing soldier’s wife

Representative Image |

Gwalior(Madhya Pradesh): The Jhansi Road police have registered a case against a man on charges of raping a married woman and threatening her with dire consequences, said the police on Thursday.

The police added that the accused also clicked obscene pictures of the survivor and threatened to upload them online.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dandotiya, the survivor is a 35-year-old wife of a soldier. The survivor stated in her complaint that her parents had passed way before her marriage and Yogesh Goyal whom she met once often helped her.

She added that one day Goyal offered her soft drink, on consuming which, she fainted and Goyal allegedly outraged her modesty. The survivor added that Goyal also clicked obscene photos of her. When the survivor protested, Goyal promised to marry her.

Later, when the survivor built pressure on Yogesh for marriage, he denied. Later, she married a soldier. However, Goyal did not stop committing atrocities and would often blackmail her by threatening to post her obscene pictures and videos online. He allegedly outraged the survivor’s modesty multiple times.

The survivor finally approached police and lodged a complaint. “A case has been registered and the cops are on the lookout for the accused,” said ASP Dandotiya.