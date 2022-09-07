Gwalior: Man attempts to rape daughter; in police custody

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Bahodapur police of Gwalior district have taken a grocery store operator into custody on charges of attempting to rape his 17-year-old daughter, the police said on Tuesday. The police added that the survivor was about to commit suicide after the incident, who was then counselled by a friend to approach the police.

According to Bahodapur police officials, the survivor stated in her complaint that her grandfather passed away two days ago, owing to which, there were many relatives at her place. She further stated that she was sleeping in the courtyard of the house on Monday night. After some time, she felt unsafe and went to sleep in her father’s room. She laid between her father and her brother, where after some time, she felt that her father was touching her private parts. Horrified, she left the room quickly.

Adding to the statements, the survivor said that she wanted to commit suicide, but thought of calling up her friend who resides in the neighbourhood. Her friend counselled her and advised her not to take the extreme step, but approach the police and lodge a complaint. Thereafter, the survivor and her friend approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused.

When the accused was called to the police station for inquiry, he admitted to committing the shameful act, after which, he was arrested by the cops. Medical examination of the survivor is underway, the police said.

