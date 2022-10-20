Gwalior: Lokayukta police arrest patwari for demanding Rs 10k bribe

Representative Image

Gwalior(Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Lokayukta police arrested a patwari red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,00, which he had demanded for land record mutation, said the police on Thursday.

According to Lokayukta inspector Raghvendra Singh Tomar, the accused has been identified as Arvind Goyal who is posted as a patwari in Maharajpura. The matter came to light when the complainant, identified as Satyendra Singh Gurjar approached Lokayukta police.

Gurjar stated in his complaint that he had purchased a plot earlier and wanted to get the land record mutation done for the same, regarding which he contacted patwari Goyal. Allegedly, Goyal demanded a bribe of Rs 10,0 for the same repeatedly, fed up of which, Gurjar brought the same to the notice of the Lokayukta police.

The Lokayukta police laid a trap and recorded the phone call between Gurjar and patwari Goyal. In the call, Goyal called Gurjar at his residence to hand over the money.

The Lokayukta police team reached Goyal’s location on Thursday morning, some time after which, Gurjar came too and handed over the money laced with chemicals to Goyal. Immediately after this, the Lokayukta police swooped down on Goyal and made him wash his hands, which turned pink after the wash.

“The accused Patwari has been taken into custody and is being questioned,” said inspector Tomar.