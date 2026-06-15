 Gwalior Jail Superintendent Threatened Over Release Of Prison Videos
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Gwalior Jail Superintendent Threatened Over Release Of Prison Videos

A jail superintendent in Gwalior alleged that an unknown person tried to blackmail him using sensitive videos from inside the prison. The accused reportedly sent video clips on WhatsApp, demanded a large sum of money, and threatened to share the footage with senior officials. After the demand was ignored, some videos surfaced online. Police have launched an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 15, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
Gwalior Jail Superintendent Threatened Over Release Of Prison Videos
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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A jail superintendent in Gwalior was allegedly blackmailed by an unknown person who threatened to release sensitive videos from inside the prison and demanded a large sum of money on Monday.

According to the complaint, Central Jail Superintendent Vidit Sarwaiya received calls and WhatsApp messages from an unknown number. The caller claimed to have several sensitive video clips from inside the jail and sent four videos as proof.

The accused allegedly threatened to share the videos with senior officials if money was not paid. The superintendent was reportedly given time to meet the demand.

When asked to come to the jail premises for a discussion, the accused allegedly refused and instead called the superintendent to a rest house on Gandhi Road. When the superintendent asked how much money was being demanded, the accused reportedly replied with a hand-palm emoji, indicating a large amount.

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After the demand was not met, some videos were allegedly circulated on social media. The clips reportedly show bidis, fruits, vegetables and other items being sold inside the jail at prices much higher than normal.

The superintendent informed senior officials and filed a complaint with police. Investigators have seized the messages and videos and started an inquiry. Police suspect the possible involvement of a suspended jail guard and a former inmate, but the investigation is ongoing.

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