Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

Gwalior: Horse poops during marriage procession, Municipal Corporation charges fine from groom

The incident occurred at Sarafa Market in Gwalior on Sunday morning.
Staff Reporter
Municipal Corporation team issuing warning to parents of groom. |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The fun of a groom was spoiled as he had to pay a fine of Rs 500 after the horse he was riding on, pooped on the road.

According to information, the procession was passing through Sarafa Market when the horse pooped on the road. Coincidentally, a team of Gwalior Municipal Corporation was also passing through there.

When the team members spotted horse droppings, they stopped the marriage procession and issued a chalan.

Since the horse owner escaped from the spot, the groom had to pay the penalty.

Commissioner, Gwalior Municipal Corporation, Kishore Kanyal said that action was being taken against those found spreading filth in the city.

“Whosoever is found spreading filth, a penalty is being charged from him or her,” he added.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 04:43 PM IST
