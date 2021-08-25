Gwalior: High Court constitutes commissions to conduct inspection at nursing colleges in Gwalior-Chambal divisions

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of the High Court has constituted six commissions to conduct inspections of Nursing Colleges being run in six districts of Gwalior-Chambal divisions. The court has also directed the commissions to submit reports in two months.

The order in this regard has been issued by the division bench of Justice Sheel Nanu and Justice Vishal after hearing a petition.

The petitioner Umesh Bohre, in his petition, claimed that a large number of institutions imparting training to nurses have been granted recognition and NOC by the competent authorities, despite lacking in essential infrastructural and other pre-requisites formalities.

In reply, the concerned authorities informed the court that there are 271 recognized functional nursing colleges situated in districts, Morena, Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Sheopur and Gwalior which satisfy all the pre- requisites for recognitions and therefore, have been rightly recognized under the law at different points of time in the past.

In its order the court said, “To ascertain the veracity of the claim of respondent made in its reply, this court deems it appropriate to appoint six commissions.”

For Gwalior district, OSD to Gwalior Bench of MP High Court, Hitendra Dwivedi, Advocate Sanjay Dwivedi and Advocate Vijay Dutta have been appointed in the commission to conduct inspections.

Similarly, the court has appointed district judge or delegate not below the rank of additional district judge, district collector or delegate not below the rank of deputy collectors in the commissions for districts Shivpuri, Sheopuri, Morena, Bhind and Datia.

The court has instructed all six commissions to conduct surprise inspections and also informed one day before to the petitioner, so that if he wants to present during inspection, he can reach on time.

The petitioners told the journalists that there were seval colleges, which were running three to four rooms. "Colleges didn't have proper labs, hospitals etc," he said.

