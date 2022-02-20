Gwalior: Have a piece of chocolate to enhance your digestive, control diabetes

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chocolate is much condemned eatable in India.

Yet, a type of chocolate made by a group of students of Jiwaji University, may not invite as much criticism as other types have got.

This chocolate, the makers say, will boost the immune system, enhance the digestive system and strengthen the intestine.

They said the chocolate is under clinical trial and it will be launched in the market soon.

According to reports, a group of students led by Chandani Roy from Food Technology Department of the university have made this Prebiotic Dark Chocolate.

Roy, a third semester student of M.Sc Food Technology, says it takes only two hours to make this chocolate.

Head of the Department, Food Technology Department, GBKS Prasad says the chocolate, which is sugar free, will also control bacterial disease. “Besides being tasty, this will strengthen the intestine and enhance the digestive system. It will also control fat in the body,” he added.

He said, “As soon as the clinical trial report is released. The department will go for a patent process. Thereafter, it will be launched in the market.”

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:37 AM IST