Gwalior GRP Inspector Terminated Over False Complaints Against Colleagues |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special DG Rail Raja Babu Singh has terminated the services of Government Railway Police (GRP) inspector Babita Khatoria after a departmental enquiry found that allegations raised by her and her friends against fellow officers were fabricated, officials said on Thursday.

The officer was posted at Gwalior GRP police station, where she, with the support of her friend, filed several complaints against her co-officers. The officials submitted a complaint to the senior officers of the department about the complaints raised against them.

Superintendent of police (SP) Ankit Jaiswal conducted the enquiry and found that the allegations raised by the inspector and her friend were fake and fabricated. The allegations were made just to harm the career prospects of fellow officers. Earlier, one more departmental enquiry (DE) was conducted against the officer following her indisciplinary conduct.

In the enquiry, she was found guilty, but the then officer, showing mercy, had punished her with a minor penalty. But her attitude did not change and she again started a new conspiracy against her co-officers. Finally, Special DG Rail Raja Babu Singh terminated the services of the officer.