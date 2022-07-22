Gwalior: Four persons of same family found dead in district

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons of the same family were found dead in Maharajpura village, Gwalior on Friday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the dead persons were identified as Jitendra Valmiki, his wife Nirjala, his son Kuldeep and daughter Janvi.

Jitendra was an employee of a school transport service. He shifted to a rented house in Maharaj Pura village along with his wife and children eight days ago.

On getting the information about the incident, the police along with a forensic team reached the spot and sent the bodies for the post mortem.

According to the police, in the preliminary investigation it came to fore that Jitendra committed suicide after killing his wife and children. Jitnedra killed his wife and 2-years-old daughter by giving them poison. After that he hanged his son and then hanged himself.

CSP Ravi Bhadauriya said that the police sent the bodies for an autopsy and an investigation into the matter was going on.