Gwalior: FIR lodged against three for thrashing electronics showroom employee

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Thatipur police of Gwalior have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against three men for assaulting an electronics showroom employee and forcefully taking away cash money from cash counter of the showroom, the police said on Saturday.

Adding to the statements, the police said that the accused were apparently in in an inebriated condition. As per the statements of Sub-Inspector posted at Thatipur police station, Balram Manjhi, the accused has been identified as Dheeraj Sharma, Ramesh Soni and Bhaskar Gupta.

Recording the statements of victim, Ram Awtar Singh Prajapati, who is an employee in an electronics showroom owned by Rahul Dhamole, the police learnt that the trio visited showroom on Friday. During this, when Prajapati went to attend them, they had an altercation with Prajapati.

The trio thrashed Prajapati and forcefully took away the money from the cupboard, located at the cash counter and fled. Prajapati brought the incident to the notice of the showroom operator, after which a complaint was lodged at the police station. Accused are acquaintances of the showroom owner, SI Manjhi said.