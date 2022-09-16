Gwalior: FIR against 30 Jr doctors for manhandling CSP 

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have lodged an FIR against as many as 30 junior doctors †of government medical college who in inebriated state had manhandled City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rishikesh Meena and physically assaulted his gunman, said the police on Thursday.

The police added that the junior doctors involved in the incident did not return the IPS Officer's phone for a long time, which compelled the police personnel to thrash them, a video of which has gone viral on social media as well. According to ASP Mrigakhi Deka, CSP Meena had spotted the youths in an inebriated condition near the Gajra Raja Medical College around 2 am when he was on patrolling duty on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. When the students noticed the police car approaching towards them, they swiftly drove towards the college hostel, while Meena followed them.

On reaching the hostel, the students surrounded the officer, allegedly manhandled him and snatched away his car's keys as well as his mobile phone. Some of them even deflated his car's tyres. The medical students allegedly physically assaulted his gunman and dragged him inside the hostel

Following the incident, the CSP alerted the police control room and a team of its personnel reached the hostel. There, the police held talks with students and asked them to return the officer's phone and car keys. But when the students failed to do so, the cops barged into the hostel and thrashed the students. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, ASP Deka said.

An FIR has been registered against students named Vishwesh Sharma, Vikas Gurjar, Dheeraj Chaudhary, Govind, Vivek, Nirmal and other accused students under Sections 353, 332, 294, 424, 336, 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC, stated ASP Deka.

