Gwalior: Farmers gheraoed collectorate demanding compensation over crops damaged by unseasonal rain

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of farmers have gheraoed the collectorate office demanding compensation against the crop damage due to unseasonal rain in the region. The congress leaders also joined the protest along with the farmers and demanded compensation for the losses they suffered.

During the protest, former minister and Congress leader Lakhan Singh Yadav gave a warning to the collector and CM that if the survey for the loss failed to be conducted in three days, then they would not allow the CM to enter the district.

Notably, due to the unseasonal rains in the Gwalior-Chambal region, the crops in the fields were completely damaged. The crops like jowar, sesame, millet, paddy, potato, and maize ruined.

The government, yet to conduct a survey of the farmers’ loss. Following which, the farmers of Bhitarwar, Dabra, and Murar villages along with the congress leaders staged the protest and submitted a memo to the collector seeking compensation for the loss.

On the other hand Congress Leader Lakhan Singh Yadav accused the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of mismanagement. He said that the farmers of Bhitarwar region faced natural calamity thrice in the last one and half year. CM also visited the spot but returned only by giving verbal assurance.

Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said that compensation was given in previous calamities. The Compensation for the damage caused by recent unseasonal rains would be given after conducting a survey.

