Gwalior: Ex-army men stop convoy of union minister Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of ex-army men stopped the convoy of union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior on Saturday. They also raised slogans on the occasion.

Following the protest of the ex-army men, Scindia, who arrived here on a one-day visit, came out of his car and listened to their demands. Scindia also assured them to fulfill the demands.

The ex-army men said that the state government was to give 10% reservation to the ex-army men in the state constable recruitment, but the government abolished the reservation process and deprived them from the benefit.

They have been protesting against it for a long time. They have been getting the benefit of 10% reservation since 1999, but the state government has stopped it, the ex-army men claimed.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:13 PM IST