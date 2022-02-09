Gwalior: EOW raids at various residents of panchayat secretary, unearth property worth crores

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Economic offences wing Gwalior has conducted raids on three locations related to panchayat secretary Roshan Singh Gurjar in Acchya-Piproli village, Gohad Bhind district, on Wednesday, an official said.

The team unearths property worth more than Rs 1 crore. According to information, the EOW have conducted raids at the house situated in Indra Nagar of Gwalior district and at the parental house of Gurjar situated in Gohad and at the panchayat office.

The EOW found that the house of Indra Nagar worth Rs 19 lakh, two Bigha land each, was found on the names of his son Sourabh and on his wife.

Two Bigha lands were found in the name of his father-in-law which were worth Rs 70 lakh. One motorcycle, one SUV, gold jewellery worth Rs 6.75 lakh, silver jewellery worth Rs 45,000 and eight bank accounts came to light.

The police have also seized many documents related to property and investments.

