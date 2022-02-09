Gwalior: EOW arrests assistant registrar for taking bribe of Rs 20,000

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested an assistant registrar of a firm & society department for taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 in Gwalior on Wednesday.

According to reports, the assistant registrar, V D Kuber had demanded the bribe from a goldsmith for renewing a closed society.

The complainant, Hemant Upadhyay told EOW officials that the Kuber had been demanding the bribe of Rs 20,000 for a month to renew his closed society. He also offered a bribe of Rs 5,000 to him but he demanded the entire amount at a time.

Upadhyay lodged a complaint and sought help. Acting on the complaint, the EOW laid a trap and asked Upadhyay to act accordingly. As soon as the complainant gave the bribe to Kuber, the EOW team rushed to the spot and caught him red handed.

The EOW in charge Yashwantpur Goyal said that assistant registrar VD kuber was taken into custody and further investigation into the matter was on.

