Gwalior: Electricity employees gherao energy minister's bungalow, submit memo listing their demands

Electricity workers gherao energy minister's bungalow. | FP PHOTO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The employees of the electricity department in Gwalior requested regularisation and the beginning of pension. More than 2000 workers took out a procession rally from the Electricity Office Roshni Ghar to the house of Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar.

The workers also gheraoed the minister's house where they raised the slogans fiercely.

Tomar also reached the spot, where the employees gave a memorandum to the minister demanding the regularisation and starting of pensions.

In response, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar assured all the workers to take their requests before CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and fulfill all their demands.