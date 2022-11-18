e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGwalior: Dowry victim approaches SP after hubby tries to strangle her

Gwalior: Dowry victim approaches SP after hubby tries to strangle her

Talking to media, Pooja Mahaur stated that she was married to Dharmendra in 2016

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Tormented by relentless atrocities committed by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands, a woman has sought help from Gwalior SP after her husband allegedly tried to strangulate her with leather belt, Purani Chhavani police said on Friday.

Talking to media, Pooja Mahaur stated that she was married to Dharmendra in 2016. After marriage, Dharmendra and his family members asked her to bring motorcycle from her parents. She then lodged a complaint against her in-laws under Dowry Act and also approached family court demanding maintenance.

During this, her in-laws promised not to raise dowry demand after which she reconciled with them and withdrew the case. However, when she went back to live with them again, they began torturing her again, demanding Rs 1 lakh as dowry.

Moreover, her husband who came home drunk assaulted her and tried to strangle her two days back. As she received grievous injuries, she was admitted to a hospital. The victim woman and her kin have now approached SP demanding action against accused.

SP Amit Sanghi stated that the matter is being probed.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two men in Gwalior rape a 10-year-old minor girl
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BMC working on individual tap water connections, says Mayor Malti Rai

Bhopal: BMC working on individual tap water connections, says Mayor Malti Rai

Chhatarpur: Janpad panchayat accountant dies of cardiac seizure

Chhatarpur: Janpad panchayat accountant dies of cardiac seizure

Shahdol: Tribal seeks his land back, SDM says probe on

Shahdol: Tribal seeks his land back, SDM says probe on

Sehore: Sports competition organised on fourth day

Sehore: Sports competition organised on fourth day

Bhopal: Youths pay heavy price for taking independent decisions, says folk singer Maithili Thakur

Bhopal: Youths pay heavy price for taking independent decisions, says folk singer Maithili Thakur