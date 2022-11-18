Gwalior: Dowry victim approaches SP after hubby tries to strangle her

Representational image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Tormented by relentless atrocities committed by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands, a woman has sought help from Gwalior SP after her husband allegedly tried to strangulate her with leather belt, Purani Chhavani police said on Friday.

Talking to media, Pooja Mahaur stated that she was married to Dharmendra in 2016. After marriage, Dharmendra and his family members asked her to bring motorcycle from her parents. She then lodged a complaint against her in-laws under Dowry Act and also approached family court demanding maintenance.

During this, her in-laws promised not to raise dowry demand after which she reconciled with them and withdrew the case. However, when she went back to live with them again, they began torturing her again, demanding Rs 1 lakh as dowry.

Moreover, her husband who came home drunk assaulted her and tried to strangle her two days back. As she received grievous injuries, she was admitted to a hospital. The victim woman and her kin have now approached SP demanding action against accused.

SP Amit Sanghi stated that the matter is being probed.