Gwalior: Doctor kills his live-in partner; hangs her from ceiling fan

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor murdered his live-in nurse partner and hanged her from the ceiling fan in Kumharpura locality under Thatipur police station limits in Gwalior on Saturday, police said.

According to police, after committing the crime, the doctor, Sanjeev Sharma fled from the flat. Later, he returned to his flat and started creating ruckus. The police found the matter suspicious and took the doctor into custody.

When the police strictly interrogated the doctor, he confessed the crime. He told police that the nurse, Sonam Yadav was his live-in partner and both had a dispute over a WhatsApp chat. Following which he lost his temper and killed her.

According to reports, the nurse, Sonam, was a resident of Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. She was pursuing a nursing course and she became friends with Sanjeev. Sanjeev runs a Rudraksh Hospital along with his fellow doctors and he has also been wanted in the Vyapam case. Sonam used to come often to Sanjeev’s clinic.

On the other hand, the locals claim that Sanjeev used to bring several girls to his room. He had befriended Sonam, who was taking training as a nurse at Rudraksh Hospital. Sonam had seen an obscene chat with another girl on Sanjeev's mobile. After this there was a dispute between them. After which, Sanjeev killed her.

The police arrested the accused and informed the family members of the nurse about the incident.

Read Also Gwalior: Retired Army personnel accused for inciting youths for Agnipath protest arrested