Gwalior: Cybercrime cops to be rewarded

Tracing 81 mobile phones, returning to owners

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 12:35 AM IST
Representative Image
Gwalior(Madhya Pradesh): The Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi has announced a reward for the cyber crime policemen for tracing 81 mobile phones and cooperating with the other police officials for returning them to their owners.

While talking to Free Press, SP Sanghi stated that in the wake of numerous complaints regarding mobile phone thefts, he directed the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya to constitute a team comprising cyber crime personnel and act on the registered complaints.

Persevering in their efforts, the cyber crime personnel recovered 81 mobile phones, which were then returned to their respective owners, said the police. The police added that among the long list of complainants were people who could not afford another mobile phone after the theft.

While talking to the media, one such complainant, who has recently retired from BSF, requesting anonymity, expressed pleasure after getting back his mobile phone and lauded the Gwalior cyber crime police.

In addition, two citizens who stumbled upon mobile phones lying on the road and submitted to police were also felicitated.

