Gwalior: Craze of firing among youth increases for getting more followers on social media

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The craze of firing among the youth has been continuously increasing in the city for getting more followers on social media. Three videos of firing went viral in the last 24 hours.

According to reports, the latest video which has gone viral was of a youth leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The youth has been identified as Shivam Verma.

Shivam has uploaded the video on his Instagram handle but as soon as the video went viral, he has deleted the video from his handle. When the police came to know about the incident, they registered a case against Shivam and started a search to nab him.

Earlier, the police have arrested the youths who were identified in the two viral videos.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotiya says that most of the youth are uploading videos of firing to increase the number of followers in their account but it is illegal. The police have formed a team to keep an eye on such viral videos as it is being observed that videos of celebratory firing are getting viral every day. The team would monitor and take strict action against the culprit, Dandotiya adds.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 05:46 PM IST