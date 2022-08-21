e-Paper Get App

Gwalior: Cops nab arms supplier; recover pistols, live cartridges

The police teams were inspecting the district to curb the illegal trade of arms on Saturday, who received a tip-off about a suspicious youth possessing arms and in a bid to sell them in Ladhedi locality.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 10:36 PM IST
Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police have seized five pistols and live cartridges from the possession of a youth and arrested him on charges of supplying arms illegally. He was arrested from Ladhedi locality in the district on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.

The police teams were inspecting the district to curb the illegal trade of arms on Saturday, who received a tip-off about a suspicious youth possessing arms and in a bid to sell them in Ladhedi locality. The police immediately rushed to the location and spotted a person dressed in white T-shirt and black shorts, holding a carry bag.

On spotting by police, the youth tried to flee from the location, who was eventually caught by the police officials. On being questioned, the youth identified himself as the resident of Madhoganj locality of Gwalior. When the officials frisked him, they found 5 pistols and live cartridges. Further questioning revealed that the accused used to buy the arms at a lesser rate from Khargone and sell it in Gwalior at a higher price.

All the possessions were seized and the accused was taken into police custody under Section 25/27 of Arms Act. Officers Deepak Yadav, Yogendra Singh, Arjun Jat and others played a pivotal role in nabbing the accused.

