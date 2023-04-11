WATCH: Gwalior cops help differently-abled girl wear shoes and climb stairs for public hearing, win hearts

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After Damoh's lady cop, Gwalior police officers' kindness is winning hearts on social media.

A video made round on social media where two cops from Gwalior police can be seen assisting a differently-abled girl climb stairs and wear shoes during a public hearing.

Notably, in a public hearing in Gwalior, a differently abled woman reached the SP office with her complaint. The woman, Mithlesh, was troubled by the heat and was divyang.

She was neither able to speak nor listen.

Seeing her upset, one of these young constables ran to the woman. He asked her about the problem, got to know that she is not only physically challenged but also cannot hear. The constable gave her water, helped her wear shoes and assisted her to the hearing hall.

Divyang Mithilesh Kushwaha came with a complaint of fraud. TIn her complaint, she mentioned that she is a victim of Cerebral Palsy attack. A man named Rajkumar met her, he introduced himself as an agent of a private finance company and asked her to get a loan for his business. Rajkumar allegedly tricked her to pay Rs 3500 as registration money.

According to the complaint of the woman, Rajkumar said that Rs 10 lakh had come in her account, while it had not come, when she contacted him again, he asked her to give Rs 12,500 for health insurance. She gave the amount borrowing it on high interest.

Later, he asked for Rs 18000 for GST, then she realised that she had become a victim of fraud.

After this she complained to the police several times but no one responded.

Control room in-charge Vijay Singh Bhadauria said that investigation has been started on the complaint of the woman and action will be taken on the basis of the investigation. He said that the police personnel along with the woman extended full help in the control room.

Earlier, a woman cop from Damoh received praises from netizens after she lent a helping hand to an 80-year-old woman who was lying ill on the road and took her to hospital.