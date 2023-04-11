Madhya Pradesh: Woman cop lends a helping hand to 80-year-old lady lying ill on the road; netizens all praise for her

Madhya Pradesh: Woman cop helps 80-year-old lying ill on the road; netizens all praise for her | Twitter

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A woman cop from Damoh is earning heaps of praises from netizens after she lent a helping hand to an 80-year-old woman who was lying ill on the road. She took her to a Community Health Centre, got her treated, bought her fruits and dropped her home.

Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) shared the glimpses on Twitter, and netizens showered the woman cop identified as Sub-inspector Surubhi with praises.

The 80-year-old woman was lying on the streets when sub-inspector Surubhi, posted at Tendukheda police station, saw her. Seeing that the woman was severely ill, Surubhi took her to Tendukheda Community Health Centre.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the old lady was dressed in torn clothes, Surubhi also brought her new clothes. The sub-inspector did not stop here and even brought fruits for the woman and then accompanied her to her home.

Reportedly, the woman lives alone.

Netizens all praise for Surubhi

This sweet gesture of sub-inspector Surubhi is earning her lots of praises on social media. While one user said, “Hats off. We need such sensitive police personnel around”, another wrote, “Madhya Pradesh Police ready to serve every needy”.