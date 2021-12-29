Gwalior: Congress purified Rani Laxmi Bai tomb with Gangajal post Scindia's visit

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Politics has heated up after Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid homage at the tomb of Veerangana Laxmibai in Gwalior.

The Congressmen created a ruckus at the Rani Laxmi Bai Samadhi site, calling Scindia a traitor. They sanctified the tomb with gangajal in a protest against Scindia's visit. They raised slogans against Scindia calling him a traitor and murderer of the queen. Congress also mentioned lines from the poems of famous poet Subhadra Kumari Chauhan.

Though the police and administration tried to stop them on the spot, the district women president Ruchi Gupta, her workers attacked the police and dodged the administration.

The administration and the police reached the site, but they could not stop the Congressmen.

Terming the Scindia royal family as a traitor, the Congress has demanded from minister Scindia that he should make a public apology to the people of the country for betraying the queen.

However, BJP condemned this move of Congress. CB Prasad opposed Congress' act saying that it is wrong to wash Laxmi Bai's tomb with Gangajal, it sends a wrong message to the public.

According to BJP, the history has been written by twisted leftists, but when Congressmen mentioned those lines of a poem written by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, MP Vivek Shejwalkar was seen refraining from saying anything

It is worth mentioning that overall Scindia's sudden arrival at the tomb of the Rani Laxmibai has left the Congress exasperated. Several questions like whether there should be such politics on great men or political parties should bake political loaves on the pretext of great men, and the most important question is whether the pages of history will continue to be a problem for the Scindia royal family, have popped up now.

