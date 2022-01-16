Gwalior: Conduct Nagar Panchayat elections within two months, HC to State Election Commission

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued an important order in a matter related to a public interest litigation and contempt litigation, due to which it has been made mandatory for the Election Commission to conduct the elections of Narwar Nagar Panchayat of Shivpuri district within the next two months.

The High Court has also made it clear in its order that Narwar Nagar Panchayat should be reserved for general women posts and the election should be conducted on the basis of the voter list of the year 2021.

Notably, Brijesh Singh Tomar, resident of Narwar Nagar Panchayat of Shivpuri district, had filed a public interest litigation in the High Court, the court had ordered in the year 2019 that the election process should be ended in 3 months,

Even after the order of the court, the elections were not conducted. In such a situation, Brijesh Singh filed a contempt petition in the year 2019 for not holding elections,

Considering guilty in this contempt case, the court had summoned the Chief Election Commissioner of the state.

Along with this, petitioner Brijesh Singh Tomar also filed a new writ petition in the year 2020,

It was stated in this petition that according to the gazette notification issued for the elections in the year 2018, elections were to be held, but in the year 2020, a new notification of elections was issued,

In the year 2020, the post of President of Nagar Panchayat was also reserved afresh for OBCs.

The same petition was also filed by the Chief Election Commissioner in this matter,

This petition was also being heard along with the writ petition,

Earlier, a petition was also filed by BL Kanta Rao, who was the Chief Election Commissioner,

In such a situation, all these petitions were also added to the writ petition and while hearing all the four petitions together, the court ordered that the contempt of the order of the court cannot be tolerated.

In such a situation, the election of Narwar Nagar Panchayat will now have to be completed in 2 months.

And the post of President of Narwar Nagar Panchayat should also be reserved for a common woman.

During the hearing, Madhya Pradesh Chief Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh virtually appeared in the court and assured the court that in the next two months, the election would be conducted on the basis of the new voter list of the year 2021.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Farmers to get 25 percent advance claim amount besides assistance amount

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 09:12 AM IST