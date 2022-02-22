Gwalior: Chief minister Shivraj Singh inaugurates development projects worth Rs 75 crore virtually

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicated the new District Panchayat Bhawan, Samyukta Rajasva Bhawan and Veer Savarkar Sarovar Katora Tal in Gwalior through video conference from his official residence on Tuesday.

The combined cost of all these works is about Rs 75 crore. Chouhan said that the state government was keen on Gwalior’s development. “The city will not be second to anyone in race for development. The heritage of Gwalior will be continuously enhanced,” he said.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, State Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Water Resources and Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Development Minister Tulsi Silawat were present while Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput participated virtually in the programme.

Chouhan said that the development work of Gwalior was being done with the help of the central leadership. “Gwalior Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated. Celebration of Gaurav Diwas of villages and cities in the state has already started from village Jait of Sehore district,” he added.

Chouhan said that with cooperation of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the area witnessed a golden period of development of Gwalior. While Scindia formulated Drone Policy, Tomar has stepped up efforts for the use of drones in agriculture. “Agriculture is creating new records in Madhya Pradesh. The country is getting benefit of air connectivity. All this is the result of the dedication of both the Union Ministers,” he added.

Project profile

The Zila Panchayat Bhawan has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.71 crore, Samyukta Rajasva Bhawan at cost of Rs 65 crore and Veer Savarkar Sarovar at a cost of Rs 5.75 crore.

Veer Savarkar Sarovar has been renovated as well as beautified. A musical fountain has also been established. There will also be a laser-show, which will present a glimpse of new Gwalior along with its ancient and historical splendour. State-of-the-art lighting has also been made here.

Along with the office of the Divisional Commissioner, the Commissioner's Land Records Office, will function from new Samyukta Rajasva Bhawan of Gwalior.

