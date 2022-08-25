Gwalior-Chambal Flood: Rising Chambal floods Morena, Bhind, Sheopur; 80 villages submerged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While water level is receding in the rest of the state, the Chambal is in spate and has flooded Bhind, Morena and Sheopur. The river is flowing 8-metre above the danger mark. Morena Collector said that the river’s water level was increasing constantly. Proper arrangements have been made. Three IAF helicopters have also been pressed into rescue operation.

As many as 80 villages of Chambal belt are submerged, including 51 villages in Morena and 10 in Bhind district, said home department officials.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the current situation of rain in the state, floods in Chambal basin and relief works in detail from Vallabh Bhawan State Situation Room on Thursday.

CM requested the affected citizens of these districts through video conference to remain alert and assured them that the government was with them. Life is important. He told them to support the administration's effort and shift to the highlands.

CM sought information about coordination in flood relief works from Commissioner Gwalior. It was informed in the meeting that disaster management teams were engaged in rescue work in the affected areas. The members of the disaster team were working incessantly for the public.

CM held talks with three collectors of the Chambal division. He sought detailed information from Sheopur Collector Shivam Verma, Bhind Collector Shailendra Chouhan and Morena Collector Kartikeya.

Morena Collector told the CM that the water level of Chambal was increasing constantly and proper arrangements had been made.

