Bhopal: Gold investment scam accused held from Jaipur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who cheated three people of Rs 45 lakh on the promise of investment in gold, was arrested from Jaipur on Thursday.

Police station in-charge Sudhir Arjariya, said that three investors approached the police alleging that one Saptam Sarkar cheated them of Rs 45 lakh on the promise of investing the money in gold.

The police registered the case under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC on July 2, and launched the manhunt to arrest the accused.

The police added that the accused had hatched a full proof plan to keep the police at bay. He used a key-pad mobile during the cheating. After using it for 10 to 15 days, he threw away the mobile and the sim.

No one had an idea about his residence. During investigation, police received information that the accused was married to a woman living in the Ashoka Garden area. From the woman’s house police recovered his photograph.

Despite all his smartness, his withdrawal of money from an ATM in Jaipur gave away his location to the police. A team was immediately dispatched. The team inquired about the accused in an area near the ATM and showed his photograph to auto drivers. One of the drivers recognised the man and said that he too had given Rs 2 lakh to the accused. The driver then shared the accused's new mobile number with the team. Other people told the team that the accused was in the habit of purchasing liquor and cigarette packets in bulk.

The team later called the accused and posed as a customer keen on buying gold at a cheaper rate. The police meanwhile came to know that the accused was travelling in a flight and was bound to land at the airport. The team rushed to the airport with the auto driver and arrested the accused.

The accused had opened a swanky office in Jaipur and had rented a house and a luxury car. Police are trying to find other victims of the accused.