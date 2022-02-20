Gwalior: Burglars make away with over Rs 45 lakh cash from three ATMs

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Defying the security system of the city, once again unidentified miscreants cut three ATMs with a gas cutter and make away with lakhs of cash.

Over 45 lakh has been looted in this burglary as each ATM had approximately 15 lakhs each in them, said the police.

Of these, two ATMs' are of SBI located in Seva Nagar and Prem Nagar under the Padav police station area while one ATM is of Central Bank of India located at Shatabdipuram under the Maharajpur police station area.

We have found CCTV footage of some suspects who are said to be in the car. Vigilance has been increased across the city and we are strictly investigating suspicious people on every entry and exit, said Rajesh Dandotia, Additional SP Gwalior.

The police suspect that the same inter-state gang carried out the incident. The pattern of breaking all the three ATMs has also been the same, added he.

Apart from Padav and Maharajpura police, more than half a dozen teams of Crime Branch are investigating the miscreants. The police are hopeful that the matter will be resolved soon.

But the manner in which the ATM machines have been broken is again raising question marks on the security system of the police.

