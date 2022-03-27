Gwalior: Scindia announces resumption of all national, international flights after two years; launches new flight from Gorakhpur to Varanasi

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that all the national and international flights which were suspended due to COVID 19 pandemic have been resumed.

He made the above announcement while talking to the media persons in Gwalior on Sunday.

A new airline from Gorakhpur to Varanasi was also launched through virtual medium in the presence of the newly elected Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning. Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Gwalior and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General VK Singh virtually joined from Delhi on the occasion.

Scindia expressed his happiness and prayed for the good health of passengers.

"India would be back on being connected to the world as all international flights resume from today. The national flights were started with full capacity internally on October 18. Now the international flights have been started with full capacity. I pray for the good health of our passengers," said Scindia.

After India had suspended the scheduled international flights since March 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, a total of 60 foreign airlines of 40 countries including Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the United States of America, Iraq, and others have been given the approval to operate 1783 frequencies to/from India during Summer Schedule 2022.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 03:58 PM IST