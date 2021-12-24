Gwalior: 5-day World Sangeet Tansen festival to be held in city from tomorrow

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day World Sangeet Tansen festival is going to start from tomorrow (December 25) to December 30 in the city. The preparations for the function have been started.

The stage of the program has been prepared next to the mausoleum of Sangeet Samrat Tansen located at Hazira in the city. The stage has been construction on the theme lines of Siddhanath temple situated in Omkareshwar.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Cultural and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur will inaugurate the fest tomorrow.

Many artists not only from India but also from abroad will participate in the music festival.

Before the beginning of the fest, there will be rituals performed at the Tansen mausoleum spot.

A total of nine musical concerts will be held at the function. The first seven concerts will be held at the stage prepared at the mausoleum of Tansen and the tomb of Mohammad Ghaus. The eighth concert will be held on the banks of Jhilmil river, in Behat (Birthplace of Tansen) on December 30. The last brief concert will be held at Gwalior Fort on the same day.

All the programs will be held in 2 shifts, the morning will begin from 10 am to 3pm and the evening function will start from 6 pm to 10pm.

Because of the corona pandemic, the foreign artist did not take part in the function last year. All the necessary guidelines of the COVID 19 will be followed. The foreign artists who are taking part in the function this year will be tested for COVID 19 before participating in the program.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 04:03 PM IST