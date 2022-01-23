Gwalior: 5-day-old girl succumbs to COVID-19

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day-old girl succumbed to COVID-19 in Kamla Raja hospital, Gwalior on Saturday, a health official said.

According to reports, Mamta, a resident of Dabra, was admitted in civil hospital, Dabra after having labor pain. As soon as she was admitted, she underwent to COVID-19 test and she was tested negative. After that she gave birth to a girl child. But the health condition of the girl deteriorated and she was admitted in Kamla Raja Hospital, Gwalior on January 18.

When the girl underwent to COVID-19 test, she tested positive. The girl was shifted in the ICU ward of the hospital and later she died.

The father of the infant, Pramod said that he had married a year ago and the girl was his first child. He further said that no one in the family had been infected with COVID-19. His wife also tested negative before delivery.

Chief and District Health Officer Dr. Manish Sharma, however, said that an investigation was on to identify how the girl got infected. The family members of the girl including the doctors and staff of Dabra Civil Hospital were being tested.

ALSO READ Gwalior: Vyapam scam accused held in city

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:35 PM IST