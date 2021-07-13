Gwalior: 25-member Brahmin family says it will convert to Islam if Dalit neighbours continue to harass

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Frustrated over constant threats and harassment by Dalit neighbours, a 25-member Brahmin family in Gwalior has threatened to convert to Islam. The members have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to Gwalior district collector in this connection.

As the letter went viral on social media, district administration and police swung into action and approached ‘terrorised’ Brahmin family on Tuesday. The administration and police have assured family members that they will get security and no false case will be registered against them under SC/ST Act.

The administration and police also held talks with Dalit families living in the area. According to information, complainant Ajay Sharma, a resident of Pooja Vihar Colony in Gwalior, had lodged a complaint at local police station, accusing Umraiya (Dalit) families living in the same locality of threatening Brahmin families over petty issues.

Sharma said that Umraiya families often threaten them to get ‘fake’ cases registered against them under ST/SC Act. When no action was taken, Sharma along with other family members wrote letter to Prime Minister and district collector that they would become Muslims if not action is taken against Umraiya families. On becoming Muslims, no fake cases will be registered against them, Sharma said.

“Family members of Umraiya families have been harassing us. They threaten us to implicate in fake ST/SC cases. They beat our children and family members. They have strong political connections with ruling BJP party. Therefore, police and administration pay no heed to our pleas. Hence, please permit us to convert to Islam, as people from Muslim community will protect us,” Sharma wrote in his letter.