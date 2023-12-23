Gutted: Skechers Shoe Showroom At 10 Number Market In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Skechers shoes’ showroom at 10 Number Market in Arera Colony was gutted as fire broke out due to short circuit on Saturday. JCB machines were deployed to break the wall to make way for firefighters to extinguish flames.

Two more show rooms - Raymond and Blackberry – were safe. The loss caused due to fire is in crores of rupees, sources said. The Skechers showroom was located in newly constructed building, which raised questions on accountability of builder, specially for electric wiring. About 10 water tenders were pressed into service.

Vice-president of 10 Number Market Traders’ Association Mukesh Jain said, “There are three showrooms - Skechers, Raymond and Blackberry - in newly constructed building. Other showrooms are safe but Raymond may have some impact of fire.

Two JCB machines, fire extinguishers have been deployed to douse fire.” BMC fire officer Rameshwar Neel said, “JCB machine has been deployed to break walls for easy access to godown of Skechers shoe showroom.

BMC has pressed fire fighters as well as JCB machine to douse fire.” Sajid Khan, another fire office of BMC, said, “Short circuit seems to be the reason behind fire.”